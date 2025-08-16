Blackpool claimed a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road - despite being down to 10-men for the majority of the contest.

Steve Bruce was delighted with the courage Blackpool demonstrated as they overcame Huddersfield Town 3-2 to clinch their first win of the season.

An early opener from Ben Wiles was quickly cancelled out by a Niall Ennis brace - which came either side of an impressive Lee Evans strike.

Ahead of the break, Lynden Gooch pulled one back for the visitors before the man responsible for two of the Seasiders’ goals was shown a straight red.

This prompted a backs against the wall performance from Bruce’s side throughout the second half, who were able to hold out their opponents to claim all three points.

The Blackpool boss admits he was pleased with the way his side bounced back from their recent league defeats against Stevenage and Exeter City.

“For whatever reason it’s been a frustration over the last fortnight,” he said.

“I’s been difficult, but I didn’t expect us to get beat as badly as we did down at Exeter. Today we showed a bit of courage. We went 1-0 down after three minutes so it’s not easy, especially after the week we’ve had.

“I was pleased that the supporters reacted to what the players did on the pitch, and in the end I have to thank them because their support helped us enormously.

“We managed the clock really well, and were defensively rock solid, so it’s something to learn from.

“It was great entertainment, and we needed something like today to show a bit of character. To be fair to the players they showed a bit of grit, determination and resilience, so I’m delighted that they’ve got something out of it because it’s been a difficult start for whatever reason.

“The supporters were magnificent today, supporting the players. It seems to be the DNA of the club, it’s become apparent to me that it doesn’t do anything easy, but that’s terrific. I’m so pleased that the supporters have seen their team show some balls, and they’ll appreciate that.”

