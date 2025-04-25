Status of Blackpool midfielder reiterated ahead of meeting with loan club Wigan Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Blackpool travel to the Brick Community Stadium this weekend to take on Wigan Athletic.

Throughout the last few months, ex-Seasiders skipper Ollie Norburn has spent time on loan with the Greater Manchester outfit.

The 32-year-old has made 14 appearances during his time with the Latics, but has missed the last few games through injury.

Regardless of his fitness status, the midfielder would still be unable to feature against his parent club on Saturday afternoon due to the terms of the loan deal.

Norburn first joined Blackpool in the summer of 2023, and was instantly handed the captain’s armband, holding the role until last July.

Throughout his final months on the Fylde Coast, his game time proved to be limited, prompting his departure in January.

With his contract due to expire this summer, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has previously admitted that the ex-Peterborough United man has played his final game in Tangerine.

“It’s still the case (that he’ll leave in the summer) because I think the kid has to move on,” he said.

“We made that decision in January - which was a big one, because we left ourselves a little bit light in the middle of the pitch.

“It was something that Ollie wanted and suits us as well. I think he’s played his last game for us.”

What Norburn has said about his future

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).
Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

Norburn has also previously admitted that his time at Bloomfield Road was over, and that his future was likely to be elsewhere.

Discussing his contract situation in an interview back in January, Wigan Athletic loanee he said: “Football is football, you never know what’s around the corner.

“As far as I see it, I’ve got to come here and get to the performance levels I can, and whatever happens in the future will probably be out of my hands; I’ve just got to concentrate on my football.”

