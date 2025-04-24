Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell states he has ‘lived the dream’ after announcing his retirement from football.

The 34-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons with Huddersfield Town, has been forced to hang up his gloves due to a hip injury.

After starting his career with Wrexham, Maxwell went on to play for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United and Preston North End, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2020.

Throughout his three years on the Fylde Coast, the ex-Wales youth international captained the Seasiders, won promotion to the Championship, and featured 114 times in total.

Maxwell reflects on his retirement

Chris Maxwell (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Following his Blackpool exit in 2023, Maxwell has gone on to play a further 14 games for the Terriers, but has been hindered by injury - which has forced him into retiring.

“This is not a decision I’ve taken lightly, and I’ve had to reluctantly come to terms with stepping away from the game I’ve loved all my life after seeking medical advice,” he told Huddersfield’s in-house media.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved – living my dream and being part of some fantastic moments throughout my career.

“I want to thank everyone at Huddersfield Town for their support during my time here. It’s a special Club with great people, and I sincerely hope the team earns promotion back to the Championship next season – where it belongs.

“While my playing career is ending, my passion for football remains. I’ve spent the last decade preparing for life after football, completing a master’s in sports directorship and currently working towards a PhD focused on leadership and culture in the game.

“I’m excited for what lies ahead and for the chance to continue contributing to the sport in new ways.

“Football has been my dream for as long as I can remember.

“To have lived that dream – from coming through at Wrexham, to promotions with Fleetwood Town and Blackpool, where I had the honour of captaining the side, and earning a place in the Wales national squad – is something I’ll always be proud of.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey – the coaches, teammates, clubs and supporters who’ve shaped my career, and most importantly, my family, whose support has been unwavering throughout.”

