Matt Taylor - the boss of Blackpool rivals Bristol Rovers - is to take a leave of absence from his role at the Memorial Stadium.

A club statement released on Thursday morning said the 42-year-old would be temporarily stepping down from his duties “due to an ongoing family emergency”.

No timeframe has been placed on the former Exeter City defender’s return, with David Horseman and Wayne Carlisle taking on interim control of first-team matters in the meantime.

Taylor’s last match in charge came on Tuesday night against Blackpool at the Memorial Stadium. The Seasiders returned to the north west with a 2-0 victory secured - a win that ended an eight-match winless in the league run for Steve Bruce’s side.

The three points secured were also Bruce’s first since he, too, needed to temporarily step down from his Bloomfield Road responsibilities to deal with a family emergency.

The Seasiders head coach missed three games following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison in October.

No doubt, the Bristol Rovers fan base and greater footballing community will provide Taylor with the same support and love Bruce received.

In the meantime, Rovers have asked for their boss’ privacy to be respected.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers can confirm that first-team manager Matt Taylor is to take a leave of absence due to an ongoing family emergency.

“David Horseman and Wayne Carlisle will take interim responsibility for all footballing duties.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol Rovers are with Matt and his family during this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming him back to work as soon as is suitable.

“The Club will be making no further comment and asks that the privacy of Matt and his family is respected during this time.”

Rovers, who sit 14th in the League One table - a point better off than Blackpool - travel to Barnsley in the FA Cup on Saturday.