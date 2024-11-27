Peterborough United are six points off the play-off pace following the latest round of games.Peterborough United are six points off the play-off pace following the latest round of games.
Peterborough United are six points off the play-off pace following the latest round of games.

Where Blackpool, Birmingham and Bolton will finish in League One this season - according to AI

By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:06 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 20:07 BST

Blackpool secured their first win in League One since the end of September with victory at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

The 2-0 win at the Memorial Ground was Steve Bruce’s side’s first in nine games and leaves the Seasiders 16th in the table - five points above the relegation zone and seven off the play-off places.

Blackpool play host to automatic promotion contenders Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attentions back to League One matters with a trip to Shrewsbury next Wednesday night.

Tuesday night’s away win - just the third win the Bloomfield faithful have enjoyed on the road this season - will provide a timely boost ahead of both games. But has it co nvinced AI that the Seasiders can steer themselves away from trouble and establish themselves as play-off contenders?

Here’s what we found out.

99pts (+45)

1. Wycombe Wanderers

99pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+31)

2. Birmingham City

93pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

90pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+18)

4. Bolton Wanderers

87pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+28)

5. Wrexham

86pts (+28) Photo: Chris Holloway

85pts (+28)

6. Huddersfield Town

85pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

