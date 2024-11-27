The 2-0 win at the Memorial Ground was Steve Bruce’s side’s first in nine games and leaves the Seasiders 16th in the table - five points above the relegation zone and seven off the play-off places.

Blackpool play host to automatic promotion contenders Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attentions back to League One matters with a trip to Shrewsbury next Wednesday night.

Tuesday night’s away win - just the third win the Bloomfield faithful have enjoyed on the road this season - will provide a timely boost ahead of both games. But has it co nvinced AI that the Seasiders can steer themselves away from trouble and establish themselves as play-off contenders?