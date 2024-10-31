Status of Blackpool midfielder ahead of FA Cup first round trip to Gillingham

Blackpool will still be without Albie Morgan for this weekend’s FA Cup first round tie away to Gillingham.

The midfielder missed Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic in League One due to illness, and remains absent through the same issue.

Looking ahead to the game at Priestfield Stadium, Seasiders coach Stephen Dobbie believes there won’t be too much rotation despite the change of competition.

“I don’t think there’s that much change,” he said.

“Albie won’t be okay for this Saturday, but he’s getting over it, and the quicker we get him back; the better.

“We’ve got Josh Onomah, Sonny Carey and Ryan Finnigan in that area. I thought Sonny played really well on Monday night. We’ve got others who can come in and fight for their place.

“We hope Albie can quickly return, but we’ve got other boys who can step up to the plate.

“Some of the players have had to be patient, but we’ve got the EFL Trophy coming up as well, so we should have quite a full squad to pick from.”

Blackpool currently have a number of players on the sidelines nearing a return, with CJ Hamilton among those expected back at some point in the near future.

“We’ll go through who’s fit and who’s not,” he added.

“The gaffer (Steve Bruce) is back so that’s a plus point, so we'll see if there'll be a lot of rotation or not, because we want to make sure we win the game.

“We’ll wait and see until tomorrow on CJ (Hamilton). We’ll see how he reacted to today, but in the next two weeks we’re looking at having quite a few back.”