Steve Bruce will return to the Blackpool dugout this weekend for the trip to Gillingham in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders head coach has spent the last few weeks away from football following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.

Ahead of his first game since the bereavement, Bruce has shared a message.

On a social media post shared by Blackpool, he wrote:

On Tuesday we laid my grandson Madison to rest.

It's been the worst time of my family's entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

I'd like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world. It has touched us all.

I'd also like to thank David, Julian, and the owner Simon for their understanding and support.

I look forward to seeing you all on Saturday at Gillingham, and back at Bloomfield Road.

Look after your loved ones.

Best wishes,

Steve