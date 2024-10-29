Blackpool were without Albie Morgan for their 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road on Monday night.

The midfielder dropped out of the team completely, alongside Jake Beesley, as the Seasiders made six changes to their starting XI on the back of last week’s 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United.

Wigan did take a two-goal lead through Dion Rankine and Matt Smith, before own goals from Jason Kerr and Will Aimson respectively at the end of each half gifted Blackpool a point.

Discussing the reason behind Morgan’s absence ahead of Saturday’s trip to Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup, Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “He is ill, he’s not well - he reported to the medical team. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s back with us soon.

“We don’t know at the minute (if he’ll be ready for the weekend), it was a last minute thing. We’ll wait and see what the medical team say and take it from there.

“With Bees (Jake Beesley), it was tactical. It’s a squad game now, it’s all a big togetherness. Teams and substitute benches are selected for the opposition, and that’s whether we go physical or with technical players.”