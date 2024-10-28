Late own goals at the end of each half helped Blackpool come from two behind to claim a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith had put the visitors in the driving seat, before both Jason Kerr and Will Aimson found the back of their own net to gift the Seasiders a point at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool did struggle in the opening exchanges, but battled hard to put the pressure on Shaun Maloney’s to eventually get something from the game.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Richard O’Donnell- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard O’Donnell replaced Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal for this fixture. The keeper was left unsighted for Rankine’s opener but will probably still be disappointed to see the ball go in so close to his body.

In the second half, the 36-year-old made a superb save with his foot to stop Michael Olakigbe.

Odel Offiah- 6

After impressing at right back during a few games since his arrival, Odel Offiah started in the role against Wigan and had a solid enough evening.

Matthew Pennington- 6

Both of Blackpool’s centre back will be disappointed with their efforts for Wigans’ second goal, as they just backed off Smith and gave him too much time to shoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his return to the starting XI, Pennington did make a couple of important blocks at various points.

Olly Casey- 6

Olly Casey was on hand with some key defensive contributions to stop Wigan in a couple of key areas.

Hayden Coulson- 5

It was another disappointing night for Hayden Coulson, with the fullback needing to do better to close down Rankine for the opening goal.

Rob Apter- 6

Rob Apter had a couple of bright moments for the Seasiders, but would’ve been disappointed not to test Sam Tickle with two speculative attempts from distance.

Lee Evans- 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his return to action following a one-match ban, Lee Evans would’ve been disappointed in the way he lost the ball in the build-up to Wigan’s second goal.

Sonny Carey- 5

Sonny Carey was paired with Lee Evans in midfield, but couldn’t have too much of an impact on the game.

Elliot Embleton- 5

CJ Hamilton’s absence on the left side has been huge, with neither Elliot Embleton or Jake Beesley, against Peterborough, able to fill his boots.

Kyle Joseph- 6

Kyle Joseph worked hard up front for the Seasiders, but should’ve scored at least one of the chances he had in the box.

Ashley Fletcher- 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher put a shift in for the Seasiders but couldn’t really get himself into any good shooting positions. The 29-year-old’s only real attempt was an overhead kick, which went over the bar.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 6

Jordan Rhodes had a couple of good chances after coming off the bench, including a late header which was deflected just wide of the post.

SUB: Dom Ballard- 5

Dom Ballard didn’t have too much influence after being introduced off the bench.

SUB: Josh Onomah- 5

Josh Onomah had a late chance to win it but fired over the bar.