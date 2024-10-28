Blackpool were gifted two own goals as they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders made six changes to the starting XI on the back of last Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat away to Peterborough United, but still had their fair share of struggles during various points of the game despite eventually picking up a point.

Strikes from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith gave Shaun Maloney’s side the lead, before Jason Kerr and Will Aimson both found the back of their own nets at the end of each half.

Chances were scarce throughout the opening exchanges, with the first real opportunity coming the way of Michael Olakigbe, who fired an effort straight at Richard O’Donnell in the 15th minute.

Shortly after, Calvin Ramsey found himself in a shooting position as well, but saw his attempt blocked behind as the visitors started to pile the pressure onto Blackpool.

It didn’t take too much longer for Wigan to find a way through to punish the home side and take the lead.

A bouncing ball in the box came to Rankine in space, with the winger firing a shot through the legs of Hayden Coulson to beat the unsighted keeper.

O’Donnell, who replaced Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal, was soon called into action again, as Olakigbe forced him into a slightly more challenging save than his earlier attempt.

The Seasiders were mainly limited to half chances in their attempts to pull level, with Rob Apter hitting a couple of speculative efforts over the bar.

A big opportunity did come the way of Kyle Joseph in the box, but the striker’s shot wasn’t good enough to truly trouble Sam Tickle.

The former Latics man was quickly left to rue that miss, as Maloney’s side doubled their lead.

After taking the ball off Lee Evans in midfield, Smith ran through unchallenged, before placing the ball past O’Donnell.

Joseph had another opportunity to add his name to the scoresheet, but placed a shot wide at the front post, just moments after Coulson had done the same with a header at the back.

In stoppage time before the break, Blackpool were handed a lifeline, with a Kerr own goal gifting them a foothold in the game.

Following the restart, Elliot Embleton forced Tickle into an early save, while Ashley Fletcher placed an overhead effort over the bar.

Down the other end, O’Donnell used his foot to make a strong save to deny Olakigbe once again, with the former Brentford man looking certain to score.

Dale Taylor also could’ve added a third for his side, but placed a close-range header just over the bar.

Down the other end, substitute Jordan Rhodes came close to pulling the Seasiders level, but had a headed attempt deflected just wide of the post.

In stoppage time, Blackpool’s equaliser came, as Aimson turned a cross from Apter past Tickle.

Josh Onomah could’ve won the game off the bench, but fired a late chance over the bar, while Rhodes was taken out by the keeper in the box, with calls for a penalty waved away.

Blackpool FC: Richard O’Donnell, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey (78’), Elliot Embleton (78’), Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher (66’).

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Josh Onomah (78’), Jordan Rhodes (66’), Dom Ballard (78’).