Blackpool assistant coach Steve Agnew believes the Seasiders earned their luck in the 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The visitors had a two-goal lead after 41 minutes following strikes from Dion Rankine and Matt Smith, before Jason Kerr and Will Aimson both put the ball into the back of their own net at the end of each half to gift the home side a point.

Agnew was pleased with the work rate of the Blackpool players to put the pressure on to get themselves back into the contest and end a three-game losing run in League One.

“You need a little bit of luck at times, but I think you earn your luck,” he said.

“If we play with the energy and the intensity we did tonight, then earning your luck gets you an own goal or two own goals, so we’ll take that.

“Although we’re disappointed to concede two goals, in the end it was a well-earned point.

“Credit to the players, they kept battling. We showed tremendous character throughout the team to get a late equaliser. It’s a big point, we’re on the back of three defeats - which were disappointing.

“We played with energy and togetherness. I felt they were giving everything they could to force an equaliser, which they thoroughly deserved.

“Wigan started the brighter, they passed the ball reasonably well, but we played a part in that, we were a little bit sloppy with the ball. We lost possession two or three times and they broke on us; it was our mistakes that forced them forward.

“2-0 at any stage of the game is a difficult scenario for players to deal with, and they dealt with it terrifically well. We have spoken about showing a mentality when we go behind, and every day we’re learning about the players and the group - what they’re good at and where they can improve.

“We had a terrific run, then we had a draw and then we had three defeats, so hopefully that draw puts us back on track.”