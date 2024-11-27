Blackpool play Birmingham City in the FA Cup next, but for their trip to Shrewsbury Town, they will be two players down.

It was a positive night for Blackpool as they got back to winning ways by defeating Bristol Rovers 2-0 at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Lee Evans from the spot added to Bryant Bilongo's own goal in the first half to give the Seasiders their first league win since September 28. The victory for Steve Bruce's side moved up three places to 16th and just two points off of a place in the top half of League One.

Up next for Blackpool is a second round FA Cup match against Birmingham City, but when their league campaign resumes on Wednesday, they will have to do without two of their key players

Former captain Oliver Norburn picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the 22nd minute and as a result, he will have to sit out the trip to the New Meadow next Wednesday (December 4). Oliver Casey also picked up a booking in the second half, and will be unavailable for selection.

EFL rules stipulate that any player who picks up five yellow cards in the season before the 19th fixture will receive a one game ban. As Blackpool have played 17 games, Kyle Joseph and James Husband who sit on three cards, should be okay. Of course when the amnesty kicks in, every player will be at risk of a two-game ban if they accumulate 10 yellow cards over the course of the campaign.

Casey and Norburn will be available for the game at Bloomfield Road on Sunday as the yellow cards are contained to the domestic competition they are awarded in. The former has started in 15 of the 16 league games he has been available for this season, and so Steve Bruce will be tasked with naming a suitable replacement in a week’s time.

The other bits of note on Tuesday night was that Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel didn’t make the match day squad. He was replaced by Matthew Pennington, who saw out the entirety of the game. Hayden Coulson didn’t make the 18 either, having come off with an injury against Bolton Wanderers.

Top scorer Kyle Joseph went down in the first-half clutching his knee after earning the free-kick which led to the first goal. He managed to get himself back up, shake it off and played until the final 15 minutes.