Ex-Southampton youngster set for loan move away from Blackpool

Blackpool are looking to loan out ex-Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan.

Blackpool midfielder Ryan Finnigan is set to join Walsall on loan.

The 21-year-old currently finds himself down the pecking order in midfield at Bloomfield Road, with George Honeyman, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown and Albie Morgan all currently ahead of him.

Finnigan made the move to Bloomfield Road in from Southampton in January 2024, but spent his first few months with the Seasiders recovering from an injury he picked up while on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

After making his debut under Neil Critchley at the beginning of last season, he was able to make further appearances under Steve Bruce, with 19 outings in Tangerine coming his way in total - during which time he’s scored three goals.

Once a deal with Walsall is finalised, the midfielder will join Kylian Kouassi in League Two, following the striker’s move to Cambridge United on a season-long deal.

“The pair of them needs games in their development to get some know-how,” Bruce said.

“It’s not healthy for them to be in a position where they’re not playing enough. They’re both young lads who want to get on with their careers.

“We want them to succeed in a lower league to have the possibility of coming back and having a big part either after Christmas or in the future.

“They’re desperate to play, so let’s hope they both have successful loan periods and we can welcome them back as better players.

“They’ve sat on benches for too long. Kylian is a bit different to Ryan because he’s got to remain injury-free after an awful hard time with his hamstring. He’s over that now and has had a good pre-season, the next thing is - can he go and score some goals for Cambridge.

“There’s some very good signs for Ryan, but it’s fair to say he’s not had the rub of the green, and he’s not had a big enough go at it, hence why we are sending him out on loan to do that.”

Bruce shares thoughts on potential incomings

James Husband

With two players exiting, Bruce reiterated his stance on Blackpool’s hopes of improving his squad further before the end of the summer transfer window.

“We still need one or two more, but I’ve been delighted with what we’ve done,” he added.

“It’s been difficult in the last few weeks in terms of injuries and suspensions, but we’re starting to have a look of a squad of what I want. I only want 21/22, because it’s unhealthy to carry 30.

“We will never stop looking, and it’s my job always to knock on the door, and I’ll continue to do so.

“We’ve lost one or two, and that’s the way football is. We’ve got (James) Husband out until Christmas time, so that’s one area of the pitch we’ll have to look at because we’re a little short.”

