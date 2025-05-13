Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson believes the 2006/07 season laid the foundations for the club’s journey to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this day (May 13) 18 years ago, the Seasiders started their League One play-off campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - with Shaun Barker and Wes Hoolahan both on the scoresheet.

In the return leg at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool were winners once again, overcoming the Blues 3-1 to claim their place at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final, they came up against Yeovil Town - whom they beat 2-0 courtesy of goals Robbie Williams and Keigan Parker.

Thompson states he’s got fond memories of that season, and admits he and manager Simon Grayson learned a lot from former Blackburn Rovers midfielder and coach Tony Parkes.

Steve Thompson

Reflecting on the 2007 play-offs, he said: “We thought we were going to play Forest, but on the day Yeovil beat them at the City Ground.

“We had Robbie Williams who curled the free kick in, and Keigan Parker, who could be anything on his day, he was a cracking player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That win got the ball rolling, I was working with Simon (Grayson) and Tony Parkes. I played with Simon at Leicester, and when my dad was manager at Buxton, he signed Tony and sold him onto Blackburn, so there was a little bit of history.

“He was great for me and Simon to learn off with his experience. He wasn’t a man of many words but when he talked, he commanded your respect.

“When we got into the Championship, it started the ball rolling because we had a nucleus of a good team that we tried to keep together.”

Relationship with Grayson

Simon Grayson | Getty Images

The job with Blackpool was Grayson’s first as a coach, after making the step up following a number of years at Bloomfield Road as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his success on the Fylde Coast, the 55-year-old went on to coach the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland.

“I got on well with Simon, I got promoted from the head of youth,” Thompson added.

“The one thing about Simon, Tony and myself was that trust as a coach. Simon came in with his own ideas, he wanted to be a number one. When you look at the clubs he’s managed, he’s been successful with what he’s done.

“That was the first new Wembley appearance for Blackpool and showed once you get a good team spirit, it can take you to places where people don’t expect you to.”

Your next story from the Gazette: No regrets for Blackpool boss after making football return following tough spells.