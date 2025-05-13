'Got the ball rolling' - How 2007 set Blackpool onto the path for future success with help of ex-Blackburn Rovers figure

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Former Blackpool assistant coach Steve Thompson believes the 2006/07 season laid the foundations for the club’s journey to the Premier League.

On this day (May 13) 18 years ago, the Seasiders started their League One play-off campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park - with Shaun Barker and Wes Hoolahan both on the scoresheet.

In the return leg at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool were winners once again, overcoming the Blues 3-1 to claim their place at Wembley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the final, they came up against Yeovil Town - whom they beat 2-0 courtesy of goals Robbie Williams and Keigan Parker.

Thompson states he’s got fond memories of that season, and admits he and manager Simon Grayson learned a lot from former Blackburn Rovers midfielder and coach Tony Parkes.

Steve Thompson placeholder image
Steve Thompson

Reflecting on the 2007 play-offs, he said: “We thought we were going to play Forest, but on the day Yeovil beat them at the City Ground.

“We had Robbie Williams who curled the free kick in, and Keigan Parker, who could be anything on his day, he was a cracking player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That win got the ball rolling, I was working with Simon (Grayson) and Tony Parkes. I played with Simon at Leicester, and when my dad was manager at Buxton, he signed Tony and sold him onto Blackburn, so there was a little bit of history.

“He was great for me and Simon to learn off with his experience. He wasn’t a man of many words but when he talked, he commanded your respect.

“When we got into the Championship, it started the ball rolling because we had a nucleus of a good team that we tried to keep together.”

Relationship with Grayson

Simon Grayson placeholder image
Simon Grayson | Getty Images

The job with Blackpool was Grayson’s first as a coach, after making the step up following a number of years at Bloomfield Road as a player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his success on the Fylde Coast, the 55-year-old went on to coach the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland.

“I got on well with Simon, I got promoted from the head of youth,” Thompson added.

“The one thing about Simon, Tony and myself was that trust as a coach. Simon came in with his own ideas, he wanted to be a number one. When you look at the clubs he’s managed, he’s been successful with what he’s done.

“That was the first new Wembley appearance for Blackpool and showed once you get a good team spirit, it can take you to places where people don’t expect you to.”

Your next story from the Gazette: No regrets for Blackpool boss after making football return following tough spells.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice