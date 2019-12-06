Patience pays off for Blackpool defender Calum Macdonald

Calum Macdonald says his run of seven straight starts for Blackpool shows his patience is finally paying off.

The 21-year-old has had to bide his time after making the move to Bloomfield Road from Derby County during the summer.

But since impressing in the thrilling 4-3 win against Peterborough United last month, Macdonald has been a regular fixture in the Blackpool team.

“I think it’s down to patience,” Macdonald said. “I didn’t come to Blackpool just to make up the numbers. I really wanted to make my mark on the team.

“So it’s just about playing consistently, playing well every game and, more importantly, not giving the gaffer a reason not to pick me for a match.

“It’s been going well recently and I hope to stay in the team for as long as I can.”

While Macdonald was delighted to turn professional with his boyhood club the Rams, the defender believes the decision to leave for regular football has paid off.

He added: “It’s a great feeling for it to finally happen (to turn pro) and I’m guessing it’s the same for every player.

“The hard work you put in as a youth player has finally paid off but the real thing you want is regular first-team football.

“It never quite happened at Derby for various reasons but I had the opportunity to come here to another massive club, so I took it with both hands.

“I think it’s been a successful season for the team so far. We started off really well.

“Then I came in and we had a it of a bad spell! No, in all seriousness, we had a few too many draws a few weeks ago but I think that was due to the injuries within the squad.

“Since the creative players have returned from injury, I think you can really see results and performances improving and more goals being scored, so long may that continue.

“For me, I’ve been happy with my game-time and more importantly the performances I’ve put in.”

Macdonald has found himself playing slightly further up the pitch since coming into the team at left wing-back, rather than in his more familiar left-back role.

“It’s definitely something I want to progress,” Macdonald explained. “It’s not a position I’m familiar with as I’ve been more of a left-back by trade so far.

“Having said that, I’m really enjoying it and I have more freedom. I’ve got good cover around me and behind me, which I like as well.

“Having James Husband playing left-sided centre-back near me is good and I feel we’ve got a good little partnership brewing down the left.”

Blackpool’s FA Cup third round tie at Reading has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, January 4.