Dale Taylor has completed a move to Blackpool.

Dale Taylor states Steve Bruce was the major inspiration behind his move to Blackpool.

The Northern Ireland international has joined the Seasiders from Nottingham Forest for a reported £1million fee, penning a four-year contract, with a 12-month option, at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce’s side had to work hard to get the deal over the line for the 21-year-old. Fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle were also said to be looking at the striker, while it’s understood there was also Championship interest.

Discussing why a move to Blackpool appealed to him, Taylor told the club’s in-house media: “I’m absolutely delighted and excited to be here as it has been a long time in the making.

“I have spoken to the manager quite a bit and where he wants to take this club is very exciting for me and a real inspiration behind the decision to join this massive club."

The move has been completed in time for Taylor to make his debut in this weekend’s game away to Exeter City at St James Park, and will provide competition for Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher.

This becomes Blackpool’s second signing of the week following the arrival of Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace.

Bruce’s comments on new man

Seasiders boss Bruce is pleased to add another attacker to his ranks, following a previous shortage.

“Dale has shown his qualities at this level over the last few years, and we are delighted he has chosen to join us here at Blackpool for the foreseeable future,” he told the club’s in-house media.

“He is a real menace for opposition defenders and knows where the back of the net is. We are hopeful he can continue his upward trajectory here at Bloomfield Road.”

