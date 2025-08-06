Steve Bruce shares how Blackpool could be 'different animal' by Exeter City game

Blackpool travel to St James Park to take on Exeter City this weekend.

Steve Bruce expects Blackpool to look like ‘a different animal’ heading into their first away game of the new League One season.

The Seasiders endured an underwhelming start to the campaign, with three individual errors leaving them on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Due to a lack of wingers, Bruce used a 3-5-2 formation in the first half of the Boro contest, before switching back to his preferred 4-4-2 formation - with new arrival Emil Hansson being introduced off the bench.

Heading into this weekend’s trip away to Exeter City, the Birmingham City loanee could be competing with others for a starting spot.

Both Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton could be in contention for the fixture at St James Park, as they continue to be assessed following their recent stints on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Ebiowei is also available for the weekend after making the move to Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months also available.

With both of the new arrivals, and players returning from injury, Bruce believes his side will look different against The Grecians.

“We’ve worked tirelessly all summer, and we’ve recruited well,” he said.

“We’ve got two walking through the doors, and with Bloxham and CJ coming back, all of sudden we’re a different animal - but that doesn’t matter if we keep making the mistakes like we bloody made today.

“We’ve still got a bit to do, but we’re trying hard.”

A disjointed display

Steve Thompson (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Steve Thompson, who worked under several managers during his time at Bloomfield Road as a coach, was among those who watched on at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon as Stevenage claimed all three points.

The 60-year-old stated it was concerning to see just how disjointed Bruce’s side looked.

“For the three goals that Stevenage scored, they didn’t really work hard to be honest - they were from Blackpool mistakes that for me were preventable,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire after the match.

“At 1-0 I thought ‘here we go’ - this could be two or three, but then a poor back pass from Fraser Horsfall, with the keeper nowhere to be seen, made it 1-1.

“To be fair, apart from that, I can’t remember many chances Stevenage created. It seemed to knock the stuffing out of Blackpool.

“Then, on the stroke of half time the referee gave a penalty. From starting so well, you could see the frustration growing.

“They made the changes at half time, and went to a 4-4-2 to try and change it, but straightaway playing out from the back Roberts nicks the ball, pulls it back, and there’s Dan Kemp to beat the keeper.

“They looked like a team that were totally disjointed - there were players playing out of position, and several injuries that probably would’ve started.

“It was a disappointing day for Blackpool. They looked like a disjointed team and a team with injuries. If I was Steve Bruce I’d be thinking we need at least three or four more players.”

