Blackpool complete deal for Nottingham Forest forward

Blackpool have confirmed the signing of Dale Taylor from Nottingham Forest.

The striker has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with the Premier League outfit.

Throughout the summer, the 21-year-old has found himself in high demand, with the Seasiders fighting off interest from the Championship, as well as fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle.

The move has been completed in time for Taylor to make his debut in this weekend’s game away to Exeter City at St James Park, and will provide competition for Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher.

This becomes Blackpool’s second signing of the week following the arrival of Malcolm Ebiowei from Crystal Palace.

Taylor’s career so far

Dale Taylor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor spent time with Greenisland and Linfield as a youngster, before joining Forest in 2020.

The forward has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

