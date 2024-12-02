Blackpool midfielder Albie Morgan made his return to action on Sunday afternoon a month on from being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The 24-year-old was introduced off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Prior to his cameo against the Blues, Morgan’s previous appearance had come against Peterborough United towards the end of October.

Following his diagnosis, the ex-Charlton Athletic man took some time away from football to adapt to the life-changing news, but returned to training last week.

Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce was pleased to see Morgan involved, but is still unsure on how long it’ll be until he’s ready for a full game.

“It was great to see Albie back because we know that’s not an injury; we know he’s a fit lad, but we have to monitor him and see how he is,” he said.

“None of us are experienced enough to know (how far away he is from a full 90 minutes), it’s a new one to us all.

“We have to keep monitoring him - it’s a process. I was pleased to see him back on the pitch, he’s a good player for us.

“He’s good within himself, and I’m sure he’s delighted to have played. He’s had a tough four or five weeks to get through the emotion of it, but if anyone can come through it then it’ll be him.”

Bruce states the plan was also to introduce Morgan, but the timing of it was forced, after a collision in the air for Jordan Rhodes.

“I wouldn’t have been taking a striker off,” he added.

“(Ollie) Norburn has played three games in a week, so it would’ve been ideal to give him a break, but we made four changes at half time, which made us better. I could’ve used five, six or seven.”