Blackpool were hit with fresh injury concerns in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Lukas Jutkiewicz gave the visitors a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road, before half time substitute Jordan Rhodes pulled one back for the Seasiders after the break.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a positive cameo off the bench, but was forced off in the 80th minute following a collision in the air.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Odel Offiah was also withdrawn during the second half of the cup tie after going down in his own box.

Blackpool already have a number of players out injured ahead of their midweek trip to Shrewsbury Town, while Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn are also unavailable for the League One fixture due to suspension.

“Jordan (Rhodes) is a great pro, but I don’t know if he’ll be available for Wednesday if it was a concussion, we’ll see how we are,” said Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce.

“It’s a shame. That’s our luck, we keep losing them, and we’ll probably lose him for Wednesday and next Saturday (against Rotherham United) as well.

“Unfortunately Odel (Offiah) has a bit of a groin or hip injury; we will see how he is tomorrow. It’s unlike him to come off the pitch.

“It’s a frustration for me. Every week I come and say we’ve lost another couple. When we get two back, we go backwards again. Let’s hope he’s not too bad.

“We will have to look at what we’ve got on Wednesday. We’re using our squad to the limit at the moment.

“It’s a frustration for us all. I keep talking about the number of games we play, and this is the product of it. The injuries happen in games, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”