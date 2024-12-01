'Ineffective' to 'instant impact:' Blackpool player ratings V Birmingham City in FA Cup exit

The Seasiders were two goals down at half time, following an early goal from Lyndon Dykes in the sixth minute and Lukas Jutkiewicz finish on the rebound shortly after.

Steve Bruce made four substitutes at the break, which had an impact in the early stages after the restart, with Jordan Rhodes pulling one back for those in Tangerine.

Unfortunately for Blackpool, the momentum didn’t last long enough for them to find a way back into the match.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool exited the FA Cup after losing 2-1 to Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6 Things could've been worse for Blackpool during the first half if it wasn't for a number of solid saves from Harry Tyrer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 5 Odel Offiah was back in the right back role for the Seasiders, but was forced off through injury during the second half. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

4 . Matthew Pennington- 5 The Blackpool defence didn't cover themselves in glory during the first half. Matthew Pennington had a couple of shaky moments, but looked better after the break. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

5 . Olly Casey- 5 Olly Casey was slow to react to some situations, but also made a number of solid blocks. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales