'Ineffective' to 'instant impact:' Blackpool player ratings V Birmingham City in FA Cup exit

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
Blackpool were eliminated from the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders were two goals down at half time, following an early goal from Lyndon Dykes in the sixth minute and Lukas Jutkiewicz finish on the rebound shortly after.

Steve Bruce made four substitutes at the break, which had an impact in the early stages after the restart, with Jordan Rhodes pulling one back for those in Tangerine.

Unfortunately for Blackpool, the momentum didn’t last long enough for them to find a way back into the match.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Things could've been worse for Blackpool during the first half if it wasn't for a number of solid saves from Harry Tyrer.

2. Harry Tyrer- 6

Odel Offiah was back in the right back role for the Seasiders, but was forced off through injury during the second half.

3. Odel Offiah- 5

The Blackpool defence didn't cover themselves in glory during the first half. Matthew Pennington had a couple of shaky moments, but looked better after the break.

4. Matthew Pennington- 5

Olly Casey was slow to react to some situations, but also made a number of solid blocks.

5. Olly Casey- 5

It was also a hit and miss afternoon for James Husband, who was slow to deal with a couple of situations, but also made a few vital blocks.

6. James Husband- 5

