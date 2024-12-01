Steve Bruce was left frustrated with Blackpool’s first half display in their 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the second round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Lyndon Dykes and Lukas Jutkiewicz gave the visitors a two-goal lead at Bloomfield Road, promoting four changes from the Seasiders boss at the break.

Following the restart, Jordan Rhodes was able to pull one back shortly after coming on, but Blackpool’s momentum didn’t last long enough to find an equaliser.

Sharing his anger with the opening 45 minutes against the Blues, Bruce said: “It’s not what I demand. Everyone gets beat in football - that’s inevitable, but we were passive and didn’t lay a glove on them, it doesn’t really sit well with me. I’ll try my best to turn it around.

“We got the goal after the break, we had opportunities, and the goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save; however it’s all undone in the first half - that’s the frustration for me.

“We were close in the second half - we were decent then, but in the first half we were nowhere near the level that is required.

“It was too easy for them, and we didn’t make it a cup tie for them until half time. The substitutions made us better, and on another day we could’ve got something out of it - we missed two late chances late on.

“I thought we needed to make four subs, but I could’ve changed eight or nine. I’m saying to you what I said to the players - the first half, I won’t accept that. The supporters have paid their hard earned money to watch their team have a go.

“We were far too passive all around the pitch, we made it very easy for them.”