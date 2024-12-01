Blackpool exited the FA Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City at Bloomfield Road.

Lyndon Dykes and Lukas Jutkiewicz were both on the scoresheet for the visitors during a dominant first half, before multiple changes at the break resulted in a brief fight back from Steve Bruce’s side.

Jordan Rhodes found the back of the net shortly after being introduced off the bench, but the Seasiders’ momentum didn’t last long enough to find a way to pull level.

Dykes opened the scoring for Birmingham after just six minutes. A corner into the box from Marc Leonard caused numerous problems for Blackpool, with the ball eventually coming to the Scotland international to fire a half volley past Harry Tyrer.

The Blues had a couple of opportunities to quickly extend their lead, but the Seasiders’ on loan goalkeeper from Everton was able to get down to stop attempts from both Luke Harris and Ethan Laird.

James Husband was also called into action to make a crucial block in the box to deny Jutkiewicz, as Chris Davies’ side relentlessly pushed for a second.

Birmingham didn’t have to wait too much longer to find the back of the Blackpool net again, doubling their lead just after the 20-minute mark.

A long-ranged shot from Taylor Gardner-Hickman forced Tyrer into a good save, but Jutkiewicz was the first player to react to the loose ball to finish on the rebound.

Down the other end, the Seasiders produced very little to trouble the Blues in the first half, prompting four changes at the break, with Rhodes coming on alongside Dom Thompson, Josh Onomah and Ashley Fletcher.

The alterations added a bit more energy into the game for Bruce’s side in the opening stages after the restart.

A couple of chances quickly came Rhodes’ way, with the striker seeing a shot deflected wide and a header cleared off the line.

They proved to be warnings from the ex-Huddersfield Town man, as he made the most of his next chance.

Despite being off balance, the 34-year-old kept his composure long enough to fire a shot on the turn past Bailey Peacock-Farrell to pull one back.

Birmingham had a couple of chances to re-extend their lead, including a free back post header from Paik Seung-Ho - which was put well over the bar.

Heading into the latter stages, an opportunity presented itself to Matthew Pennington in the Blues box, but the centre back couldn’t get enough on the header to direct it past the keeper, as Blackpool’s FA Cup campaign came to an end.

With a number of players already on the sidelines, the Seasiders were handed a further two headaches, with both Odel Offiah and Jordan Rhodes forced off during the second half.

Equally, there was one positive from the fixture, as Albie Morgan made his return to action a month on from his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (67’), Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter, Ollie Norburn, Ryan Finnigan (45’), Elliot Embleton (45’), Kyle Joseph (45’), Dom Ballard (45’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (67’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan (80’), Ashley Fletcher (45’), Jordan Rhodes (45’) (80’), Josh Onomah (45’), Dominic Thompson (45’), Zac Ashworth.