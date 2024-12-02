Lee Evans has been one of Blackpool player’s so far this season - but wasn’t utilised off the bench in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent in the summer, the ex-Portsmouth midfielder has scored three goals and provided five assists in all competitions - with his past injury problems put behind him.

On the back of converting a penalty in last week’s 2-0 victory away to Bristol Rovers, the 30-year-old was dropped to the bench for the Blues’ visit to the Fylde Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Following a poor first half for Blackpool, head coach Steve Bruce made four changes at the break, before a further two substitutes were introduced during the second half due to injuries.

Evans remained unused throughout, with the Seasiders boss keeping an eye on the upcoming League One meeting with Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

“I just gave him a rest to get him ready for Wednesday,” Bruce explained.

“He’s played a lot of football, and with (Ollie) Noburn suspended, I couldn’t do with both of them being unavailable for Wednesday, so I erred on caution.

“It was important that he was ready for Shrewsbury. He’s a bit of a leader in the dressing room, and we missed him, that’s for sure.”

Top scorer Kyle Joseph was among the players to be withdrawn by Bruce at half time of defeat to Birmingham, with the striker going down at one point during the opening 45 minutes after receiving a knock to his ankle.

“It was a precaution,” the Blackpool head coach added.

“To be fair, he’s played a lot of football. We all know Kyle has his heart on his sleeve and gives you everything he’s got week in, week out.

“I just think today was a game where he needed to have a breather. You can’t keep up the energy he has game after game because they come too fast.

“I expect him to be ready for Wednesday.”