A new documentary featuring Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is set to premiere this evening.

Beneath the Surface will be shown for the first time at 7pm (October 28) on Sky Sports Football ahead of the broadcaster’s build-up to their live game between the Seasiders and Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The documentary sees the Blackpool youngster, who is currently on loan with Warrington Rylands, speak to former international swimmer Michael Gunning about wanting to be seen as more than ‘the gay footballer.’

The 19-year-old came out publicly in 2022, making him the first openly gay professional player since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Daniels’ announcement came shortly after his senior debut for the Seasiders, and his only first-team appearance to date.

The forward spent part of the last campaign on loan with Bradford Park Avenue, before penning a new one-year deal on the Fylde Coast in the summer and spending pre-season with the senior squad.

Filming for the new Sky Sports show took place at locations including the Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower and Bloomfield Road.

Beneath the Surface marks Gunning’s debut as both a director and producer, with the former Team GB representative hoping to break down barriers across various sports through sharing stories with athletes.

The documentary is part of the Sky Sports' New Focus Fund which has been set up to tackle racial injustice, remove barriers and provide opportunities for creative talent in the industry.