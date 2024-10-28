Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wigan Athletic: Three changes from the Peterborough United defeat

The Seasiders will need to majorly improve on last Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium if they want to return to winning ways.
Lee Evans comes back into contention after serving his one-match ban, but the fixture is set to come too soon for CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Elkan Baggott and Ollie Norburn – who are all continuing to recover from their respective injuries.
Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench for tonight’s game:
1. Who will start for the Seasiders?
Blackpool will be looking to stop the rot. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Harry Tyrer
Despite a number of poor performances recently, Blackpool will most likely stick with Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah could start at right back this evening after impressing in the role during the last home outing against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington could be given a rare league start. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Olly Casey
Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in Blackpool's last home outing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson is among the players who will be hoping to improve on the Peterborough game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
