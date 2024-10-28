Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wigan Athletic: Three changes from the Peterborough United defeat

The Seasiders will need to majorly improve on last Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium if they want to return to winning ways.

Lee Evans comes back into contention after serving his one-match ban, but the fixture is set to come too soon for CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Elkan Baggott and Ollie Norburn – who are all continuing to recover from their respective injuries.