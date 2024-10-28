Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Wigan Athletic: Three changes from the Peterborough United defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Blackpool will be looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats when they welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road this evening.

The Seasiders will need to majorly improve on last Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium if they want to return to winning ways.

Lee Evans comes back into contention after serving his one-match ban, but the fixture is set to come too soon for CJ Hamilton, James Husband, Elkan Baggott and Ollie Norburn – who are all continuing to recover from their respective injuries.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders XI and bench for tonight’s game:

Blackpool will be looking to stop the rot.

1. Who will start for the Seasiders?

Blackpool will be looking to stop the rot. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Despite a number of poor performances recently, Blackpool will most likely stick with Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal.

2. Harry Tyrer

Despite a number of poor performances recently, Blackpool will most likely stick with Everton loanee Harry Tyrer in goal. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Odel Offiah could start at right back this evening after impressing in the role during the last home outing against Barnsley.

3. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah could start at right back this evening after impressing in the role during the last home outing against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington could be given a rare league start.

4. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington could be given a rare league start. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in Blackpool's last home outing.

5. Olly Casey

Olly Casey was on the scoresheet in Blackpool's last home outing. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Hayden Coulson is among the players who will be hoping to improve on the Peterborough game.

6. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson is among the players who will be hoping to improve on the Peterborough game. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

