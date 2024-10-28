Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between the Latics and the Seasiders.

Blackpool are hoping to get back to winning ways against Wigan Athletic after going four League One games without a win.

Shaun Maloney's men are out of form too, they haven't won since the start of October against Peterborough United. They have also lost three of their last away league games at Blackpool.

With the the other 22 teams playing over the course of the weekend, both side's know what a win or draw could do for themselves. Blackpool with a win could go as high as 13th if they win by a big margin, whereas for Wigan, they'd leapfrog Blackpool and move up to 16th.

The Seasiders and the Latics have a prime television slot as they appear on Sky Sports on Monday night, which is usually reserved for the Premier League. Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is Wigan Athletic v Blackpool?

The match between Blackpool and Wigan takes place at Bloomfield Road on Monday, October 28. Kick-off is at 8.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Wigan received an allocation of 2,133 tickets, and they went on sale on Wednesday, October 16. They haven’t sold out prior to kick-off, and tickets are on sale until 12.00 pm on Monday.

They were priced at £26 for adults, £22 for seniors, £14 for under-18s, £9 for under-14s, £9 for those aged between six and 13, £7 for under-5s, and £2 for a child aged up to five-years-old.

As for home supporters, you are still able to buy tickets on their online ticketing website.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. This is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage will begin at 7.30 pm, and will have pundits, as well as pre-match interviews with both managers. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Who is the referee?

Farai Hallam is tonight's referee, and he will be assisted by Graeme Fyvie and Thomas Cooke with Edward Duckworth the fourth official. Hallam has overseen 12 games this season, brandishing 31 yellow cards, but no reds. He's not officiated Blackpool or Wigan this season, and has mainly done League Two and National League fixtures.

