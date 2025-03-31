Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has discussed the challenges of being a manager following the sacking of Steve Evans at Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders travel to the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon following the midweek round of fixtures, but will now be up against a different figure than expected in the home dugout.

Evans parted ways with the Millers over the weekend, with a 4-0 defeat to Crawley leaving the South Yorkshire outfit sat 16th in the League One table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old had been back in charge of the club for just under 12 months, after previously managing them between 2012 and 2015.

Despite an expectation to be competing for promotion following their relegation from the Championship, it has proven to be a disappointing campaign.

Ahead of their meeting with Blackpool, Rotherham travel to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town on Tuesday night.

For those fixtures and beyond, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Matt Hamshaw will be at the helm - with the 43-year-old named caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Derby County coach will also be assisted by Andy Warrington throughout the duration of his temporary stint.

Evans has been a familiar face in the EFL across a number of years, with his CV also featuring stints in charge of Leeds United, Peterborough United and Stevenage in the last decade.

How Bruce reacted to the news

Steve Bruce with Steve Evans at Bloomfield Road earlier this season (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Reacting to the news of the Scottish coach’s sacking, Bruce admitted it was never easy to see someone lose their job.

“I’m disappointed for any manager, and I think Steve Evans was the closest to me in terms of age - I don’t think there’s many of us managing in our 60s now,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m always disappointed and saddened to see a manager get the sack. I’d love to know how many changes there’s been in our division this season.

“It’s never easy, whether you’re an experienced one like Steve or a young one. In any industry, when you get the sack, it’s not great for anyone, so I wish him well.

“In a couple of weeks, I might give him a call to see how he’s doing - that’s the way we work.

“Your phone goes with all the text messages coming in, and then within 48 hours, it goes quiet. Then, you have to deal with the quietness because you’re not getting up and going to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve all been in it. If you’re going to come into football management, then one thing you have to deal with is unfortunately getting the sack. It’s not great, I wish him well.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Seasiders keep pressure on play-off pushing sides with hard-fought victory.