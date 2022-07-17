Michael Appleton reveals Blackpool’s stance on Grant Ward after Rangers outing

The midfielder made a surprise appearance for the Seasiders on Saturday, coming off the bench to feature in the friendly game against Rangers.

The 27-year-old had been on trial with fellow Championship side Reading last week, having been released by the Seasiders at the end of last season.

Ward was let go after making just five appearances last term after suffering a ruptured achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

To allow Ward to continue his rehabilitation, the midfielder was invited back for the start of Blackpool’s pre-season to help him work his way back to full fitness.

After taking part in the first few days, Appleton revealed the former Ipswich Town man had opted to link up with Reading - who the Seasiders face on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

But Ward returned to Bloomfield Road at the weekend to technically feature as a trialist during Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat.

Ward featured for the Seasiders as a trialist yesterday

“Granty had just over a week with Reading,” Appleton told The Gazette.

“We’re a little bit light in there, so it was an opportunity for him to get some minutes. He may do the same (against Salford City) on Tuesday, he might get a bit of game time.

“It’s an opportunity for him to say ‘right okay, here’s where I’m at, these are my fitness levels and are you interested? Do you want to sign me?’