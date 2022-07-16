Giovanni van Bronckhorst's view on Rangers' friendly win against Blackpool

The Seasiders were arguably the better side for much of the game, especially in the first-half where they limited Rangers to very little and created three or four good openings.

But it was Rangers, who were backed by almost 8,000 supporters, who claimed the victory thanks to two goals in the second-half.

Substitute Beryly Lubala pulled a late goal back for Michael Appleton’s side, but it proved to be little more than a consolation goal.

“It was a good game for us,” van Bronkchorst told Rangers TV.

“We had the chance to rotate the squad a little bit to give minutes and for some players it was their first game.

Keshi Anderson tussles for the ball with Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield

“In the end, I’m happy with the performance. I thought we showed a good intensity and a good passing game.

“Of course we’re not happy with the goal against us, but we’ve still got two games to go so we’re looking good.

“We’re happy with the win, happy with the work the players have done and we go back to Glasgow now for two more friendlies.

“If you play against a defence which is quite tight and well organised, sometimes it’s good to shoot from distance, so Borna’s goal was good.

“We won the ball back really quickly after we lost it and it was a great strike with his right foot.