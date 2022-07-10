Former Blackpool, Ipswich Town and Rotherham United midfielder on trial with opening day opponents Reading

The 27-year-old was released at the end of last season after making just five appearances, having suffered a ruptured achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

While Ward continues his rehabilitation, the midfielder was invited back for the start of Blackpool’s pre-season to help him work his way back to full fitness.

After taking part in the first few days, head coach Michael Appleton revealed the former Ipswich Town man had opted to link up with another club.

It’s now emerged that Ward is training with Paul Ince’s Reading side and was part of the squad that took on Benfica at St George’s Park on Saturday.

Reading, whose squad also includes Ince’s son and former Seasider Tom, are the visitors to Bloomfield Road on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

Speaking to The Gazette about Ward’s situation after the recent friendly against Southport, Appleton said: “He only actually trained for one or two days because he’s actually training with another club at the minute,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

Grant Ward is currently training with Blackpool's opening day opponents

“I’d have liked to have seen Wardy for two or three weeks to get a gauge of where he’s at, but unfortunately I didn’t get the opportunity to do that.