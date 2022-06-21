Grant Ward continues rehab with Blackpool despite being released at the end of last season

The 27-year-old has been out of action since rupturing his achilles tendon during Blackpool’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in August 2021.

It meant the midfielder, who underwent surgery in September, only made five appearances last season.

Ward was subsequently released by the club at the end of the campaign and is now a free agent.

However, the former Ipswich Town midfielder - who joined the Seasiders in December 2019 - will continue his fitness work as he battles his way back to full fitness after 10 months on the sidelines.

It comes as Blackpool’s squad has now returned to Bloomfield Road for pre-season testing ahead of the new campaign.

Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery, however, weren’t involved as they’ve been given extra time to rest and recuperate after their recent exploits for their respective international sides.

“New head coach Michael Appleton addressed the Blackpool squad for the first time today, as the players reported back for pre-season training,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“Away from the meeting, the players spent the day in the gym being assessed by the club's medical and sports science staff.

“CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall and Shayne Lavery were the only absentees, having been given extended time away following international commitments. All three are due back next Monday.