Grant Ward named in Blackpool squad for Rangers friendly after training with Reading

The 27-year-old had been on trial with fellow Championship side Reading in recent days, having been released by the Seasiders at the end of last season.

Ward was let go after making just five appearances last term after suffering a ruptured achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

To allow Ward to continue his rehabilitation, the midfielder was invited back for the start of Blackpool’s pre-season to help him work his way back to full fitness.

After taking part in the first few days, head coach Michael Appleton revealed the former Ipswich Town man had opted to link up with Reading - who the Seasiders face on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

Ward is joined on the bench for today’s friendly against Rangers by new signing Lewis Fiorini, who became the club’s first signing of the summer earlier today.

The 20-year-old, who played under Michael Appleton on loan with Lincoln City last season, has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

In the absence of recognised senior full-backs, Callum Connolly fills in at right-back and Rob Apter fills in at left-back.

That’s because Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring) and Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) are all sidelined with injuries.

Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley also miss out with stress fractures of the foot.

Appleton is otherwise able to name a strong first XI, which features the likes of Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta, Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine.

Rangers, last season’s beaten Europa League finalists, also name a strong side ahead of their SPL campaign.

Allan McGregor, James Tavernier, Ryan Kent and former Pool loanee John Lundstram all start the game.

The friendly is Blackpool’s third of pre-season, following a 2-0 win against Southport and a 4-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Appleton’s side face Salford United away from home on Tuesday night before taking on Frank Lampard’s Everton at Bloomfield Road next Sunday.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Apter, Dougall, Carey, Anderson, Bowler, Hamilton, Madine

Subs: Maxwell, Moore, Tharme, Thorniley, Hughes, Moore, Virtue, Ward, Fiorini, Dale, Lubala, Lavery, Yates

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Lundstram, Wright, Kent, Colak

Subs: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Davis, Lawrence, Souttar, Matondo, Katic, Zukowski, Kelly, Arfield, Middleton, McCann, King, Devine