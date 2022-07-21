Michael Appleton provides an update on the chances of Blackpool trialist Grant Ward earning a contract

The midfielder made a second consecutive appearance for the Seasiders on Tuesday night during the 1-0 victory against Salford City.

The 27-year-old started the game in a deep-lying midfield role, but was hooked off at half-time following an underwhelming display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the chances of Ward being offered a contract, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “We’ll sit down with him before the end of the week and have a chat with him.

“He looked a little bit off it, I think everyone can see that, so I’ll speak to the coaching staff and the board and see where we’re at with things.

“But we’ve got to make the right decision by the football club more than anything.”

Ward had previously spent time on trial with fellow Championship side Reading earlier in June, having been released by the Seasiders at the end of last season.

Ward featured during the first-half of Tuesday night's friendly against Salford

Ward was let go after making just five appearances last term after suffering a ruptured achilles during the game against Bournemouth in August 2021.

To allow Ward to continue his rehabilitation, the midfielder was invited back for the start of Blackpool’s pre-season to help him work his way back to full fitness.

After taking part in the first few days, Appleton revealed the former Ipswich Town man had opted to link up with Reading - who the Seasiders face on the opening day of the 2022/23 season.

But Ward returned to Bloomfield Road at the weekend to feature as a trialist during Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers, before starting the game against Salford in midweek.

“Granty had just over a week with Reading,” Appleton told The Gazette after the Rangers game.

“We’re a little bit light in there, so it was an opportunity for him to get some minutes. He may do the same (against Salford City) on Tuesday, he might get a bit of game time.

“It’s an opportunity for him to say ‘right okay, here’s where I’m at, these are my fitness levels and are you interested? Do you want to sign me?’