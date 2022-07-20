Doug Tharme stakes his claim: Player ratings from Blackpool's win against Salford City

The Seasiders recovered from a below-par first-half display to earn their second win of pre-season thanks to a much improved performance in the second 45.
But which players stood out and which players could have performed better? Find out with our ratings...
1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10
Distribution was hit and miss as Pool attempted to play out from the back. But made an excellent reaction save in the first-half.
2. Matty Virtue - 6/10
Struggled out of position at right-back in the first-half but really improved when he moved back into his favoured midfield role.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Doug Tharme - 8/10
A really promising display from the former Southport defender. Used his power to good effect and made some tough tackles.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10
Relatively unflustered defensively and unlucky not to score at the other end of the pitch when he headed just wide.
