Tharme was Blackpool's standout performer in the centre of defence

Doug Tharme stakes his claim: Player ratings from Blackpool's win against Salford City

A second-half tap-in from Jerry Yates was enough for Blackpool to overcome Salford City 1-0 last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 8:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 8:38 am

The Seasiders recovered from a below-par first-half display to earn their second win of pre-season thanks to a much improved performance in the second 45.

But which players stood out and which players could have performed better? Find out with our ratings...

1. Chris Maxwell - 6/10

Distribution was hit and miss as Pool attempted to play out from the back. But made an excellent reaction save in the first-half.

2. Matty Virtue - 6/10

Struggled out of position at right-back in the first-half but really improved when he moved back into his favoured midfield role.

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Doug Tharme - 8/10

A really promising display from the former Southport defender. Used his power to good effect and made some tough tackles.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10

Relatively unflustered defensively and unlucky not to score at the other end of the pitch when he headed just wide.

