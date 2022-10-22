Michael Appleton issues rallying call ahead of Blackpool v Preston North End derby

The Seasiders will be itching to put things right after slumping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hull City on Wednesday night.

There’s no better occasion to do exactly that as Pool welcome their fierce rivals to Bloomfield Road for the first derby of the season.

“The atmosphere is going to be fantastic, that’s why I can’t wait for the game. It’s going to be electric,” Appleton said.

“I know the players will respond to that and it’s almost a perfect game for us, like I said the other night, after a defeat in a game where from an emotional point of view it was a tough one for the players.

“It looked tough for them at times but from an emotional point of view and a mentality point of view this is probably the best game to have.”

Appleton was in the crowd on Tuesday night as Preston got back to winning ways against Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton is looking forward to tasting the electric atmosphere during today's derby

The result leaves Ryan Lowe’s side in ninth place in the table, despite only scoring nine times in their 16 games so far this season.

“They’re obviously hard to beat and organised,” Appleton added.

“They don’t concede too many goals but they don’t score many either, so we’re mindful it’s going to be a tough task but you’d expect that in a derby anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pretty sure they will be thinking exactly the same about us regardless of league position and points. The reality is if we win and then win our game in hand we can go above them. That’s the Championship for you.”

Appleton racked up over 100 appearances for PNE as a player, but he insists that’s all in the past now.

“It’s difficult because it was that long ago, it was 20 years ago,” he said.

“I played for three clubs in my career and it was cut short very quickly which I wasn’t best pleased about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But for me, my focus is massively on Blackpool at the minute and certainly not Preston by any means.