Injury-hit Blackpool sweating over the fitness of two new players ahead of Preston North End derby

The Seasiders were without eight players for the 3-1 defeat to Hull City in midweek, five through injury and three through suspension.

While both Dom Thompson and Marvin Ekpiteta return from their bans, Shayne Lavery is still sidelined for another two games.

Head coach Michael Appleton, meanwhile, has now revealed Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine are at risk of missing tomorrow’s derby at Bloomfield Road.

“We’ve got a couple of doubts or 50/50s around Jordan Thorniley and Gary Madine,” he said this morning.

“Gaz with his hip plexar, he’s had an issue with it for a while now but we’re hopeful and quite confident he will come through it.

“Jordan suffered a little bit of a stiff, tight hamstring towards the end of the game on Wednesday which we thought was cramp.

“It’s going to be 50/50 because he felt a bit sore on Thursday, although he says he feels a bit better this morning. Give it 24 hours, you never know.

“We don’t think it’s a pull or a strain to a degree, or not at this stage anyway, so we’re hoping another 24 hours might do him the world of good and hopefully he will come through it.”

The Seasiders have a handful of other players who have had to be rushed back and given playing time a little earlier than initially hoped.

Rhys Williams is still feeling sore following his return from a shin complaint, but both James Husband and Liam Bridcutt are both thought to be okay.

“The group the other night is pretty much what we’ve got, although we’ve obviously got Dom and Marvin back from suspension,” Appleton added.

“Hubby has come through Wednesday night fine. Rhys was a little bit sore with the issues he’s got so we’re going to have to double check him today, but he should be okay to play some part in the game.

“Liam is fine as well, he’s alright. I’m delighted that we’ve got an opportunity to have a fresh and raring-to-go Liam Bridcutt because he’s the type of player in these types of games that are key.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

Anderson is closing in on a return though and could take part in training imminently.

“Keshi is the closest,” Appleton said.