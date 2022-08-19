Michael Appleton comments on reports linking Blackpool with Leicester City striker George Hirst
Michael Appleton didn’t exactly shoot down reports linking Blackpool with a loan swoop for Leicester City striker George Hirst.
The Seasiders have been named among a host of clubs reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, alongside the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.
Latest reports suggest Hirst, the son of former England and Sheffield Wednesday footballer David, is set to sign a new long-term contract with the Foxes before being loaned out to the Championship.
When asked if Hirst is a player who is on Blackpool’s radar, Appleton told The Gazette: “There are loads of good players out there who are still available, whether they’re free agents or contracted to clubs.
“I’d guess he will be one of about 12 players that we’re going to get linked to over the next 10 days or so.
“We will try and stay in the race for as many good players as possible but ultimately that won’t be our decision, it will be the decision of other football clubs and other agents.”
The Seasiders are known to be in the market for a striker, having already attempted to sign both Ellis Simms and Colby Bishop.
Appleton’s side agreed terms with Everton for a possible loan deal for Simms, but the former Pool loanee opted to join Sunderland instead, where he’s since scored three times in three outings.
Bishop, meanwhile, had all but agreed to make the move to Bloomfield Road before Blackpool reneged on the deal due to an issue with the striker’s medical.
With less than two weeks remaining of the transfer window, the Seasiders remain active in the market with two or three additions still required.
When asked if he’s looking forward to the window closing, Appleton said: “Ask me that question on September 2 and I’ll give you a proper answer.
“At the minute it is challenging because you look at the injuries we’ve got, we’ve got a small-ish squad and when you look at some of the business other clubs do it can be a little bit scary at times.
“But what we have got, as you saw on Tuesday and even last Saturday, is a really spirited group who give it everything in every single game and no-one can ever question that.”