Michael Appleton debates if Jordan Gabriel is ready to start for Blackpool

The right-back has made three substitute appearances so far this season after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

With Callum Connolly possibly required in midfield against Burnley this weekend following the injuries to Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini, Appleton insists he’d have no qualms throwing in Gabriel from the start.

It comes after the 23-year-old came off the bench during Tuesday night’s 1-0 win against QPR.

“Jordan got more game time at right-back, which is pleasing,” Appleton told The Gazette after the game. “I think he’s good to go if we feel we need to.

“James Husband is in the same position. Dom Thompson has done brilliant for us and continues to hit the ground running like he did from the first game.

“We’ve got real good competition in the full-back areas, that’s for sure.

Gabriel was a second-half substitute during Blackpool's win at Loftus Road on Tuesday

“We look a little light in midfield now which worries me a bit for Saturday, but I’ll try not to worry about that until tomorrow.”

The Seasiders made history on Tuesday night thanks to Josh Bowler’s strike, handing Pool their first win at Loftus Road in 50 years.

After an impressive first-half display, Appleton’s side had to withstand plenty of pressure in the second-half - but they held on for a third clean sheet in their opening five games.

Pool’s head coach was delighted with how his side stood up to the challenge as they won their first away game of the campaign.

“We tried to change it a little bit with Kenny (Dougall) and Callum sitting at the base just to give us a little bit more support in front of the two centre halves, because they obviously went with two up top late on,” Appleton added.

“There was a temptation to go to a five to stop the balls down the side, but that probably would have taken the opportunity away from us to counter-attack.

“They dealt with it manfully, they dealt with crosses and got some important headers and blocks in, but as did QPR.