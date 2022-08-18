Leicester City striker linked with Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth primed for Championship loan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, who had the 23-year-old Leicester City man at Fratton Park last season.

Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, scored 15 times during his 46 appearances on the South Coast.

Pompey had been linked with the front man once again this summer, but their manager expects Hirst to be playing his football a level up from League One this season.

It comes amid reports the striker is set to sign a new long-term deal with his parent club Leicester before sealing a loan move.

“George did a great job for us last year, as did Hayden Carter and the other loan players we had,” Cowley told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“I think it’s important we keep things real, though, and I don’t think it would be possible for us.

Danny Cowley, left, has ruled out a return to Portsmouth for striker George Hirst

“I anticipate, if George is allowed to go out on loan, he’ll go out on loan to the Championship.”

Portsmouth’s League One rivals Ipswich Town have also been linked with Hirst this summer, albeit reports suggest they’re keen on a permanent deal.

Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, were namechecked as possible destinations by Ipswich-based website TWTD.

The Seasiders are known to be in the market for a striker, having already attempted to sign both Ellis Simms and Colby Bishop.

Michael Appleton’s side agreed terms with Everton for a possible loan deal for Simms, but the former Pool loanee opted to join Sunderland instead, where he’s since scored three times in three outings.

The 25-year-old joined Pompey instead and he’s also started the season strongly, finding the back of the net five times already.