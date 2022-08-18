'Early signs are good': Update emerges on Charlie Patino after Arsenal loanee picks up injury for Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, who was in impressive form on his first league start, suffered severe swelling on his ankle after falling awkwardly on his foot.

It came as a double-whammy for Michael Appleton’s side as fellow midfielder Lewis Fiorini was also forced off with a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the media after the game, Pool’s head coach was a little downbeat about the injuries despite his side’s vital win.

“It’s not great if I’m being honest,” Appleton said on Tuesday.

“Obviously we’ll know the full extent over the next 72 hours I’d imagine.

Patino suffered the injury during Tuesday night's win against QPR

“Lewis has definitely done his hamstring. How badly, we won’t know until it’s been scanned.

“Charlie, his ankle is quite badly swollen and it was badly swollen at half-time, so it’s something we’ve got to control and get the swelling down.

“Once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control we can go and get it scanned.”

Since then, Patino has been spotted watching Arsenal’s Under-21s in action at Boreham Wood’s ground.

According to a supporter who took a picture with the 18-year-old, his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Since then, Charles Watt, a journalist who covers Arsenal for Goal.com, has provided another encouraging update.

“Early signs looking quite good with Patino's injury,” Watts tweeted.

“He was at Arsenal yesterday but has already returned to Blackpool.

“He'll be sidelined for a bit, but it doesn't look like being anything properly long-term. That's a positive, given the big impact he's made on loan already.

“Patino already making big waves at Blackpool. Players and fans taken to him massively.

“It would have been awful at this stage of his loan if he was suddenly out for 12 weeks or so. “Fingers crossed the initial signs are correct and he can get back playing much sooner than that.”