Michael Appleton provides update on Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini after QPR win
Blackpool head to Loftus Road tonight looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the Championship.
The TV cameras will be watching this evening as the game against QPR has been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports.
QPR v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:29
- FT: QPR 0-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways in front of the TV cameras
- Gary Madine missing again with a shin injury
Michael Appleton post-match
FULL TIME
The Seasiders win at Loftus Road for the first time in FIFTY years thanks to Josh Bowler’s first-half effort.
That’s one gutsy, gutsy effort from Michael Appleton’s men.
90+4 - Final change
Sinclair Armstrong heads over from close range. Phew.
Jordan Thorniley now replaces the tireless Shayne Lavery. What a shift.
90+3 - Saved!
Now Theo Corbeanu is denied...
90+2 - Over!
Shayne Lavery fires over!
90 - Stoppage time
The Seasiders have FOUR minutes to hold on.
87 - Change
Goalscorer Josh Bowler is replaced by Theo Corbeanu.
83 - Corner
Kenny Dougall heads Ilias Chair's free-kick over the bar for a QPR corner.
82 - Danger
Jordan Gabriel penalised for a foul on Sinclair Armstrong right outside the box, in a dangerous crossing position for QPR.
81 - Save
Dan Grimshaw beats away Sinclair Armstrong's shot at the near post.