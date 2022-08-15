News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Michael Appleton provides update on Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini after QPR win

Blackpool head to Loftus Road tonight looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the Championship.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:32 pm

The TV cameras will be watching this evening as the game against QPR has been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports.

If you won’t be watching the game, feel free to follow our blog for build-up, team news, regular live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders haven't won at Loftus Road since 1972

QPR v Blackpool - live updates

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:29

  • FT: QPR 0-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways in front of the TV cameras
  • Gary Madine missing again with a shin injury
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:29

Michael Appleton post-match

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:55

FULL TIME

The Seasiders win at Loftus Road for the first time in FIFTY years thanks to Josh Bowler’s first-half effort.

That’s one gutsy, gutsy effort from Michael Appleton’s men.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:54

90+4 - Final change

Sinclair Armstrong heads over from close range. Phew.

Jordan Thorniley now replaces the tireless Shayne Lavery. What a shift.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:53

90+3 - Saved!

Now Theo Corbeanu is denied...

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:52

90+2 - Over!

Shayne Lavery fires over!

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:50

90 - Stoppage time

The Seasiders have FOUR minutes to hold on.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:47

87 - Change

Goalscorer Josh Bowler is replaced by Theo Corbeanu.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:43

83 - Corner

Kenny Dougall heads Ilias Chair's free-kick over the bar for a QPR corner.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:42

82 - Danger

Jordan Gabriel penalised for a foul on Sinclair Armstrong right outside the box, in a dangerous crossing position for QPR.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:41

81 - Save

Dan Grimshaw beats away Sinclair Armstrong's shot at the near post.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Michael AppletonQPRBlackpoolTV camerasSky Sports