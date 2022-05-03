Marvin Ekpiteta honoured to win both of Blackpool's major end-of-season awards

Trophies were handed out in five categories following Blackpool’s final home game of the season on Saturday, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Derby County.

That’s despite the centre-back not featuring in the game, having been rested after suffering with cramp in the midweek win against Barnsley.

Speaking after being presented with his awards, Ekpiteta said: “I’d like to say thank you to the fans for voting for me and the players as well - I’m delighted to win both awards.

“It feels good to win both of them, I feel really honoured. It feels especially nice to get the recognition from the boys because we train together every day and work hard together.

“The fact they’ve recognised my hard work and seen I’ve had a good year means a lot.

“I’ve enjoyed my first season in the Championship and hopefully I can kick on again next year.

“I didn’t actually get picked for the first three games as I was on the bench, so I just had to wait for my time and when I got it, I took it and managed to stay in the team.

“I don’t know how far I can go, I’ll just have to wait and see. But so far, so good, so hopefully I’ll keep playing well.”

While it’s Ekpiteta’s defensive displays that have caught the eye, the 26-year-old has also been delighted with his contribution at the other end of the pitch.

“I’ve managed to get quite a few towards the end,” he said.

“My aim was to get five for the season and I ended up getting the five, but hopefully I can do the same again next season.”

Elsewhere, Josh Bowler - another man absent from the team sheet on Saturday - claimed Blackpool’s goal of the season for his wonder strike against Bournemouth.

Jordan Gabriel was named PFA Community Champion, while Jake Daniels was voted the youth team’s player of the year.