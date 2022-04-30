Blackpool 0-2 Derby County: Neil Critchley's side fall to defeat in final home game of the season

The Seasiders were penalised for two lackadaisical bits of defending in the second-half, having proven wasteful at the other end of the field in front of a crowd of 15,298 - the biggest of Blackpool’s season.

Neil Critchley’s side had plenty of opportunities to break the deadlock before Derby edged ahead inside the final 20 minutes, most notably in the first-half when Gary Madine had a penalty saved.

But it was Derby, who had lost their last nine away games before today’s trip to Bloomfield Road, who were left celebrating at the final whistle in front of their 4,000 supporters.

While this result won’t take the gloss off what has been an excellent first season back in the Championship for the Seasiders, Critchley and his backroom staff will know better than anyone there are plenty of improvements to make.

With only one game remaining, Pool now sit a point adrift of their rivals Preston North End, who host Middlesbrough next week while the men in tangerine travel to Peterborough United.

Critchley, as he so often does, sprung another surprise with his team selection, making five changes from the midweek win against Barnsley.

Malcolm Ebiowei scored Derby's first goal of the afternoon

Marvin Ekpiteta was left out of the squad altogether, as were Matty Virtue, Josh Bowler and Jake Beesley.

Stuart Moore, Reece James and Ethan Robson were also left out of the 18.

On a more positive note, Dan Grimshaw and Sonny Carey returned to be included among the substitutes.

Richard Keogh came back into the side after being rested in midweek to face his former side, partnering Jordan Thorniley - who replaced Oliver Casey.

Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine also came into the starting line-up, as Virtue, Owen Dale and Beesley dropped out.

Both Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling remain sidelined with injuries.

Derby, meanwhile, also made five changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Bristol City at home last weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s side, who have already been relegated to League One as a result of two points deductions, totalling 21 points, will be backed by almost 4,000 travelling fans.

The game kicked off in front of an electric atmosphere from both sets of supporters, with both fans in a real party mood despite nothing being at stake.

On the pitch, the game’s first opening came the way of Blackpool as Callum Connolly fired just wide of the neart post from Charlie Kirk’s corner.

Despite the early chance, the Seasiders struggled a little bit to keep hold of the ball in the early stages as Derby made a brighter start to the game.

Blackpool’s passing in the early stages was sloppy, allowing the Rams the chance to break fairly regularly.

Keogh was required to make an important clearance in Blackpool’s six-yard box after Craig Forsyth had got in behind Connolly down Derby’s left.

The Seasiders continued to live dangerously and were given another let-off a moment later when they were at sixes and sevens in their own box, but somehow they survived.

Despite their poor start in general play, Blackpool were the side creating the clearer opportunities as they went close again to taking the lead, this time through Charlie Kirk.

It came after Shayne Lavery had a shot charged down in the box, only for the ball to bounce kindly for Kirk. The winger produced a sweetly-struck first-time volley, but Kelle Roos was equal to it, pushing it over the bar with a fine reaction stop.

The Seasiders were given a priceless opportunity to open the scoring midway through the half when they were awarded a penalty.

It was an easy enough decision for referee Andy Davies, as James Husband was completely wiped out as he attacked a bouncing ball in the Derby box.

Despite the fans’ chant for Keogh to take it, Gary Madine took responsibility only to see his low drilled effort - similar to the one he scored at Luton recently - saved by Roos.

Pool were dealt another blow a few moments later when Husband was forced off with a knock and replaced by Luke Garbutt, making his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in January.

Kirk squandered another good chance, getting his shot all wrong and skewing well wide after being picked out by Hamilton’s pullback.

Ten minutes before the interval, Kirk was involved again as he delivered a drilled cross which Shayne Lavery - at full stretch - could only get the faintest of touches to.

Derby, who had looked bright early on, struggled for openings as the half wore on, although Chris Maxwell did get down well to his left to save from Luke Plange’s 25-yard curler.

Maxwell was also at full stretch on the stroke of half-time when Jason Knight side-footed inches wide from the edge of the box.

The half ended with Pool missing another good chance, as Lavery failed to hit the target with a header from another dangerous Kirk cross.

Critchley made another defensive change at the interval, as Oliver Casey replaced Jordan Thorniley at centre-back.

Kirk was Blackpool’s most dangerous attacking outlet in the first-half and that continued into the second period, as the winger curled wide from Anderson’s lay-off.

Blackpool maintained the pressure and went close again, only to be thwarted by another reaction stop from Roos, getting a strong hand to Madine’s effort after the striker had diverted Garbutt’s low shot towards the bottom corner.

Madine continued to cause Derby problems and went close again when CJ Hamilton pulled the ball back into the striker in the box, but he couldn’t quite make the required contact to get a shot off at goal.

All of a sudden, as the noise levels ramped up off the field, the game became a ding-dong, end-to-end battle.

The deadlock was eventually broken with 73 minutes on the clock - and it was the 4,000 travelling fans who were left celebrating.

It was such a soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, as Maxwell fumbled a cross into the six-yard box straight into the path of Michael Ebiowei to stab home from close range.

Hamilton, who endured a poor second-half, was also guilty of giving the ball away in the build-up, allowing Derby to break.

Blackpool’s last roll of the dice was bringing Jerry Yates off the bench with 11 minutes to play. Kirk, rather than Lavery, was the man to make way.

The hosts were unable to muster much of a response though and it was the home side that scored the game’s second goal, rather than Blackpool.

It was another shocker from Blackpool’s point of view, as Eiran Cashin was left completely unmarked to head home from a wide free-kick.

Yates ought to have reduced the arrears in the final minute of stoppage time, but he fired wide after being slipped through by Lavery.

It was a miss that summed up a frustrating afternoon for the Seasiders - with a large number of supporters already heading for the exits before the club’s end-of-season awards were handed out after full-time.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Keogh, Thorniley (Casey), Husband (Garbutt), Dougall, Anderson, Hamilton, Kirk (Yates), Lavery, Madine

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Stewart, Dale, Carey

Derby: Roos, Davies, Cashin, Ebosele, Knight, Forsyth, Watson (Thompson), Ebiowei (Aghatise), Bird, Morrison, Plange (Sibley)

Subs not used: Allsop, Byrne, Stearman, Cybulski

Referee: Andy Davies