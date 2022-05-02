Blackpool's Under-18s 90 minutes away from adding silverware to an excellent season

The Under-18s take on Rochdale in the final of the Lancashire FA Professional Youth Cup on Tuesday night.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm at Lancashire FA’s headquarters at the County Ground, in Leyland.

John Murphy’s side reached the final after beating Burnley on penalties in their dramatic last-four tie, with goalkeeper Alec McLachlan their hero.

That came after they had overcame Bolton Wanderers in the previous round.

They now face a Rochdale side who took just one point off them in the league - Blackpool drawing 1-1 at home before thrashing them 6-1 away.

Dale beat Accrington Stanley and last year’s winners Wigan Athletic to reach the final.

Supporters can attend the fixture. Prices are £8 for adults and £4 for concessions, with admission via a cash turnstile on the night.

The match is also being streamed by the Lancashire FA, with passes priced at £4.99. Click here for full details.

This is not the first cup competition the Under-18s have excelled in this season, having also reached the last eight of the FA Youth Cup.

Murphy’s side overcame Huddersfield Town and Colchester United before claiming the scalp of Premier League side Newcastle United.