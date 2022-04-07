Blackpool's youngsters continue impressive campaign by overcoming Burnley to reach cup final

The young Seasiders overcame Burnley on Wednesday night via penalties to win their semi-final tie in the most dramatic fashion possible.

John Murphy’s side looked to be crashing out of the competition when the Clarets took the lead just three minutes from normal time.

But the Under-18s showed great character to level up the scores in the 89th minute through James Harrison to take the game to spot-kicks.

Jake Daniels, one of a group of players to already sign professional terms with the club, had earlier given Pool the lead before being pegged back just after the hour-mark.

Daniels, Tayt Trusty, Michael Fitzgerald and Arnold Matshazi all scored their penalties as Pool won the shootout 4-3 at Lancashire FA’s headquarters in Leyland, setting up a final with Rochdale.

The hero of the day was goalkeeper Alec McLachlan, who knew it was his moment to shine as soon as the game went to penalties.

The youngsters celebrate their penalty shootout win

“I wasn’t nervous because in that situation I can’t really lose, I can only be a hero so I was excited and it turned out pretty well,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’ve not had a penalty shootout in a while so I was pretty pleased with it. I was glad to help the team and we’re all very happy.”

The final of the competition takes place at Leyland on Tuesday, May 3. Further details will be confirmed later down the line, but admission was free for the semi-final tie.

This is not the first cup competition the Under-18s have excelled in this season having reached the last eight of the FA Youth Cup.

Murphy’s side overcame Huddersfield Town and Colchester United before claiming the scalp of Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Seasiders took Chelsea right to the wire in the quarter-final before eventually being knocked out 3-2.

Blackpool are also enjoying a strong campaign in the Youth Alliance league, sitting in third position.