Wayne Rooney offers message of thanks to Blackpool fans for applauding his Derby County players

There was a real show of unity between the two sets of supporters at Bloomfield Road today in what was Blackpool’s final home game of the season.

Ultimately, the day belonged to the already-relegated Rams as they snatched the three points thanks to two goals in the final 20 minutes.

It’s hard to begrudge Derby their moment, having endured a nightmare campaign – the club remaining in administration and being hit with a 21-point deduction.

Speaking after today’s game, Rooney said: "I’m obviously delighted we got the three points, but I don’t think we were at our best today.

"I think it’s actually the worst we’ve played for a while.

"But football is a funny game. You don’t play your best, yet we’ve kept a clean sheet thanks to Kelle (Roos), who kept us in it with the penalty save.

Rooney shakes hands with Neil Critchley

"We get the first goal and in football that’s so important. From that point we looked like the only team that looked like scoring.

“We dug in there and we saw the game out.

"I’m pleased with the lads that have come on, because it’s never easy – especially at this stage of the season.

"The lads have showed the spirit and togetherness, as they have done this season.

"But it’s a tough place to come here, so I’m delighted to get the three points.

"Our fans were incredible. To take the full stand and almost take over, they deserve a lot of praise and a lot of credit.

"We’re proud of the support gave us and I’d like to say thank you to the Blackpool fans as well for clapping the lads off at the end.