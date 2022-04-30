Marvin Ekpiteta the big winner as Blackpool hand out end-of-season awards after final home game

Trophies were handed out in five categories following Blackpool’s final home game of the season this afternoon, which ended in a 2-0 defeat to Derby County.

Ekpiteta was the big winner, claiming both the fans’ player of the season and the players’ player of the season awards.

That’s despite the centre-back not featuring in today’s game.

Elsewhere, Josh Bowler - another man absent from the team sheet - claimed Blackpool’s goal of the season for his wonder strike against Bournemouth.

Jordan Gabriel was named PFA Community Champion, while Jake Daniels was voted the youth team’s player of the year.

The Gazette’s player of the season vote is still live, with the winner due to be presented with the award following next week’s final game of the season against Peterborough United.