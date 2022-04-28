Vote for The Gazette's Blackpool FC player of the season for 2021/22 campaign

You have the unenviable task of picking out Blackpool’s star performer of the season in what has been an excellent first year back in the Championship.

Tipped by many outside observers as favourites for relegation before a ball was kicked, Neil Critchley’s men have defied the doubters to stay well clear of the bottom three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders even flirted with the play-offs at certain points in the season, fuelling hopes of a more-concerted push for the top six next season.

But who has been the standout man across the 46 games?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton has put together a nine-man shortlist for you to choose a winner from.

Who has been your player of the season?

The shortlist is as follows:

Keshi Anderson

With six goals to his name and four assists, Anderson has acclimatised well to life in the Championship. He was arguably Blackpool’s standout performer before being forced to miss chunks of the season through injury.

Josh Bowler

With eight goals and three assists, Bowler has been a revelation for the Seasiders since signing on a free transfer. His form has led to serious interest from a number of clubs and the winger’s future is likely to lie away from Bloomfield Road.

Kenny Dougall

Not only has Dougall remained a consistent and reliable performer all season long, making 42 appearances in all competitions, he’s also chipped in with a goal and five assists - the most of any Blackpool player this season.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Big Marv was playing non-league as recently as three years ago, but he’s taken to the Championship like a duck to water. With 41 appearances and five goals to his name, the centre-back has been one of the first names on the team sheet all season long.

Jordan Gabriel

A firm fans’ favourite, Gabriel has enjoyed an excellent first season as a permanent Blackpool player. Battling with Dujon Sterling for the right-back spot, the 23-year-old has made 25 appearances in the league.

Dan Grimshaw

There was concern about the goalkeeping position when Chris Maxwell suffered a serious injury, but fear not. Grimshaw stood up to the plate and more, delivering a series of flawless displays. So much so, many consider the 24-year-old to be Pool’s number one now.

Richard Keogh

Written off by many before a ball was kicked, Keogh has proven to be an excellent piece of business by the Seasiders. The 35-year-old’s experience and reading of the game has been invaluable.

Shayne Lavery

The Northern Irish currently leads Blackpool’s scoring charts with 10 goals this season, an impressive return in his first full season in professional football. A tireless runner who forces defenders into constant mistakes, the striker has proven to be another clever piece of business.

Gary Madine

With nine goals to his name and only one behind Shayne Lavery, Madine is still in with a shout of finishing the season as top scorer. The 31-year-old brings so much more than just goals though. He’s led the line superbly and provided an invaluable aerial presence at both ends of the field.

Kenny Dougall is the current holder of the award, having beaten Chris Maxwell and Jerry Yates in the public vote after last season’s promotion via the League One play-offs.

Previous winners of The Gazette’s award include Armand Gnanduillet (2019/20), Jay Spearing (2018/19) and Curtis Tilt (2017/18).