'Big talent' - Jürgen Klopp's past verdict on Liverpool man linked with Blackpool

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool.

Blackpool linked-winger Kaide Gordon has a number of good references under his belt.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has reported that the 20-year-old could leave Liverpool on loan at some point before today’s 7pm deadline, with the Seasiders being among the teams interested.

In recent years, the Reds youngster has struggled to pick up adequate game time, and will be looking to get some substantial minutes under his belt away from Anfield following unsuccessful stints with both Norwich City and Portsmouth last season.

Gordon progressed through the ranks of Derby County as a youngster, before being snapped up by the Merseyside outfit in 2021.

Since being handed his senior debut for the club a few months after his arrival, the attacker has gone on to feature in seven senior games, scoring once.

All of Gordon’s Liverpool appearances came under Jürgen Klopp - who spoke highly of his potential after he found the back of the net in a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup back in 2022.

“That's Kaide, when he is in these (goal-scoring) situations, he is really calm,” the German coach said.

“I will not say that for the rest of his career in these situations that he will always score, but I'm pretty sure he will more often than not because that is just him.

“I know he is the second youngest goalscorer for Liverpool, which is absolutely exceptional, especially when the other one was Michael Owen, but there is a long way to go.

“No problem. Kaide has time. We will give him the time. He will have his minutes here and there.

“He’s good. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle, a lot of things to learn but there’s a lot of things already there. We are really happy to have him around and we will treat him carefully, let me say it like this. I am really happy that he is here, he is a big talent.”

What Bruce wants

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool boss Bruce has admitted he’s still open to recruiting in a number of areas, and remains hopeful of getting further deals over the line.

“I believe we’ve got one or two things floating around,” he said on Saturday.

“Since Thursday I just wanted to concentrate on the game, but I spoke to David and see what we’ve got.

“We could do with one or two. We’ve seen the value of the squad, we’re getting people back and up to speed, but it’s always my job to knock on the door. We’re looking at all areas.

“There’s going to be chaos, that's for sure. It baffles me every year like everyone else. It all stems from the top teams who make a decision on their younger players - we’re all waiting on the same dish to see what’s served up.”

